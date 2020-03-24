Intel suspends share buybacks, warns of likely coronavirus hit

US Markets

Chipmaker Intel Corp said on Tuesday it would suspend its share buybacks and warned that the coronavirus pandemic could have a material impact on its business, even as its factories remain operational.

The suspension of buybacks would not impact dividend payments, Intel said in a filing.

Intel in October 2019 said it would repurchase $20 billion worth of shares over the next 15 to 18 months. The company bought back about $7.6 billion in shares in the fourth and the first quarter.

Intel's decision follows measures by big companies including AT&T Inc T.N and Boeing Co BA.N, which last week announced similar plans, citing coronavirus concerns.

