US Markets
INTC

Intel suspends business operations in Russia

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Intel Corp is suspending all business operations in Russia, effective immediately, the U.S. chipmaker said on Tuesday, adding that it has implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to its global operations.

Adds details from Intel statement

April 5 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O is suspending all business operations in Russia, effective immediately, the U.S. chipmaker said on Tuesday, adding that it has implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to its global operations.

"Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia's war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace," it added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular