Intel suspends business operations in Russia

Adds details from Intel statement

April 5 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O is suspending all business operations in Russia, effective immediately, the U.S. chipmaker said on Tuesday, adding that it has implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to its global operations.

"Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia's war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace," it added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

