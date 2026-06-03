Intel Surges 192.5% Year to Date: Should You Bet on the Stock?

Intel Corporation INTC has gained 192.5% year to date compared with the industry’s growth 29.1%. It has outperformed compared to the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500.



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The company has outperformed its peers, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, and Advanced Micro Devices AMD. AMD has gained 143.6%, while NVIDIA has increased 19.6% during this period.

Intel Rides on Solid Traction in AI Infrastructure Vertical

AI workloads are increasingly moving from training toward inference, agentic AI, robotics, physical AI and edge deployments. Amid this, CPUs play a crucial role in coordinating accelerators, networking, memory, and data movement. Management has emphasized that AI-driven CPU demand is becoming Intel’s biggest growth engine.



By combining advanced Xeon processors, high-performance Ethernet networking solutions, and AI accelerators, Intel aims to deliver a comprehensive platform for AI infrastructure buildouts. The company recently introduced Xeon 6+ processors built on Intel 18A. The chip optimized for agentic AI infrastructure brings key capabilities such as up to 288 efficient cores, up to 2.5x performance improvement versus prior generation. It is designed to support high concurrency, data movement, AI orchestration, Telecom workloads and cloud-native infrastructure.



The company also recently introduced Ethernet E835 that supports up to 200 GbE. The solution is engineered to match the bandwidth demand for high-density environments across data centers, AI clusters and telecom mobile core networks. Such leading-edge innovation bodes well for long-term growth. Per a report from Grand View Research, the AI infrastructure market was valued at $223.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 30.4% by 2030. Intel, with its robust portfolio, is expected to gain from this market trend.



Intel is actively collaborating with major industry leaders to drive AI-related innovation. It collaborates with ChatGPT to launch a Hybrid AI PC Edition, marking a strategic move toward on-device intelligence. It has expanded its collaboration with Google to advance AI infrastructure, aiming to improve computing performance, accelerate AI workloads, and develop more efficient hardware-software integration to support next-generation artificial intelligence applications and large-scale cloud innovation across global data centers.

Competition, Supply Constraints & Foundry Weaknesses are Concerns

ntel faces stiff competition in each of its served markets from other prominent players such as AMD, Qualcomm and NVIDIA. AMD's EPYC competes directly with Xeon in servers, while Ryzen competes with Core processors in PCs. Qualcomm is less of a threat to data-center Intel and more of a threat to Client Computing. Qualcomm’s innovative ARM-based Snapdragon X processors target AI PCs, laptops and battery-efficient notebooks. NVIDIA strong player in AI training and inference. Such fierce competition in several verticals impedes Intel’s growth prospects.



Intel’s foundry business remains unprofitable. It generated a $2.4 billion operating loss in the first quarter of 2026. The business demands substantial capital investment. The company’s high debt burden reduces financial flexibility and undermines investment in growth initiatives to some extent.



Management stated that demand exceeds supply, particularly for Xeon server CPUs. If it can’t ramp its manufacturing capacity fast enough, Intel may leave revenues on the table and may also lose customers to competitors in the long run.

Estimate Revision Trend of INTC

Earnings estimates for Intel for 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 60 days.



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Key Valuation Metric for Intel

From a valuation standpoint, Intel appears to be relatively cheaper than the industry and below its mean. Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 4.34 book value, lower than 27.97 of the industry average.



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End Note

Intel is set to benefit from solid traction in the AI infrastructure market backed by growing spending by hyperscalers and other enterprise customers. Innovative product launches and strategic collaboration with other industry leaders are positive factors. Upward estimate revision underscores growing investors’ confidence in the growth potential of stocks. However, Intel faces intense competition across its key markets. These competitive pressures could limit Intel's ability to sustain market share gains and fully capitalize on growing AI infrastructure spending. Supporting the high capital investment requirements for expanding the portfolio and ramping production capacity amid high debt obligations is a difficult endeavor. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Intel appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.