Intel Stock Is Worth a Look When the Market Stabilizes

Intel (NASDAQ:) stock is going to make people a lot of money once the market stops falling.

Since Feb. 19, shares have dropped from $67 to their March 12 price of below $50. This has taken the price-to-earnings ratio below 12, and the dividend yield to almost 2.5%. The company had free cash flow of almost $17 billion last year so itÃ¢ÂÂs selling at just 13 times that.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs hard to think of bargains when you canÃ¢ÂÂt look at your portfolio, but if thereÃ¢ÂÂs some cash or equivalents there itÃ¢ÂÂs time to count it. When the Dow Jones stops dropping, the rebound is going to be swift. There is an enormous amount of money on the sidelines, and there was even before the .

Some of that will go into Intel.

Made Some Mistakes

Intel remains a flawed company that didnÃ¢ÂÂt get the full benefit of the tech sectorÃ¢ÂÂs run-up. Under CEO Robert Swan it is being run out of the finance department. Its fabrication plants are now considered second-rate compared with those of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:). Even management admits that its 10 nanometer production will be less profitable than what it produced at 22 nm, because of competition. Hedge funds even before the virus hit.

Despite this, Intel stock has gotten the full brunt of the downturn, with shares down by about one-quarter. The company known as Ã¢ÂÂChipzilla,Ã¢ÂÂ co-creator of the integrated circuit with Texas Instruments (NYSE:), is no longer considered best of breed.

IntelÃ¢ÂÂs old chips are The latest bug, called LVI, was found by teams of university researchers and will require a complete redesign to fix.

Intel is finding it , after breaking with Micron Technology (NASDAQ:) a few years ago. Intel may have to work closely with Micron to meet its own needs.

After telling people to and banning travel to China, Intel then found an employee tested positive for the coronavirus

Green Shoots

Why, then, am I telling you to fit this dog into your portfolio?

First, you donÃ¢ÂÂt need to have the best chips to sell into the cloud. You need the most chips, and the cheapest chips. Intel isnÃ¢ÂÂt going to lose its data center business.

Second, Intel is about to take this bargain approach into other niches. It has announced for 5G mobile networks. It thinks it can grow that part of the business from $5 billion per year to $25 billion in three years. Through Barefoot Networks, acquired for $7 billion last year, Intel is demonstrating switches that run data at 12.8 Terabytes/second. This will expand its reach in the data center market.

Intel may be second-rate, but it does rate. It expects to have 7 nm chips in production next year, and still hopes to lead when the industry gets to 5 nm

The Bottom Line on Intel Stock

Intel doesnÃ¢ÂÂt have to be to make money in chips. In the cloud era itÃ¢ÂÂs how many competitive chips you make that determines how much money you make.

Intel is one of only four companies making microprocessors. The others are Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:), Taiwan Semiconductor and privately held Global Foundries. The capital constraints of MooreÃ¢ÂÂs Second Law, in which manufacturing costs rise with chip complexity, guarantee it a place in the future.

Given that reality, and its financial strength, IntelÃ¢ÂÂs comeback after the virus is guaranteed.

Ã¢ÂÂ¯has been a financial journalist since 1978. His latest book isÃ¢ÂÂ¯TechnologyÃ¢ÂÂs Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with MooreÃ¢ÂÂs Law, essays on technology available at the Amazon Kindle store.ÃÂ Follow him on Twitter atÃ¢ÂÂ¯.ÃÂ As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

More From InvestorPlace

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.