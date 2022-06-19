Intel Stock Is an Undervalued Buy at Its 52-Week Low

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock recently hit a new 52-week low as tech stocks have been hit hard due to a gloomy market outlook. Most high-beta technology stocks have plummeted recently due to a fear of yield curve inversion, which is a leading recession indicator. In addition, risk-aversion is causing all kinds of problems, causing many new market participants to run for the hills as a bear market emerges, subsequently causing the market to overshoot to the downside.

Despite the troubled market sentiment, many technology stocks are oversold, including Intel. I’ve had a thorough look at INTC stock’s prospects, leading me to think that it’s a must-own at its current price. Here’s why.

INTC Stock From an Operational Perspective

Global semiconductor demand is still growing strongly. The industry’s latest top-line data reveals a 21% year-over-year increase in April sales. According to Semiconductor Industry Association CEO John Neuffer, “global semiconductor sales have increased by more than 20% on a year-to-year basis for 13 consecutive months, indicating consistently high and growing demand for semiconductors across a range of critical sectors.”

Although supply-chain issues persist, Intel owns a solid market position, as indicated by its gross margin of 54.32% and its return on invested capital of 8.67%. Solid market positioning gives the firm bargaining power over its suppliers, which could see it survive transitory supply-chain hurdles.

Furthermore, Intel exhibits high-quality commercial prospects. INTC still holds 63.5% of the central processing unit (CPU) market share. Despite the abrupt growth of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market, CPUs still represent a market that’s 10 times larger. Furthermore, CPUs have garnered renewed attention lately due to their application in artificial neural networks.

The company recently beat its first-quarter earnings target by 8 cents per share amid achieving key production milestones and product delivery goals. During the quarter, data center sales continued to rise, posting 22% year-over-year growth, network and edge group sales increased by 23%, and Intel’s foundry service revenue more than doubled to $283 million.

Assessing INTC’s Price Level

Intel stock is undervalued after dropping more than 28% since the turn of the year. I decided to utilize a relative valuation approach in my analysis, which accounts for mean reversion. Firstly, INTC stock’s price-to-earnings ratio is at a 33% discount to its 5-year average, suggesting that its earnings per share prospects are underpriced by the market. Moreover, INTC’s price-to-earnings ratio is at a peer group discount of 53%, implying that it’s a significantly overlooked stock.

Another factor that could support INTC stock from here onwards is its dividend profile. The stock sports a forward dividend yield of 3.9% with a dividend coverage ratio of 4.3%, conveying that INTC is a top-class dividend stock pick.

Flimsy markets stimulate demand for high-dividend stocks as investors flee risk-on assets. For example, high-dividend stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 on a relative basis in the past year, conveying investors’ “guaranteed yield-seeking” attitude during trying economic times. Thus, the current market environment could be suitable for Intel stock.

Intel stock is undervalued at its current price. The company owns a solid market share, exhibits attractive dividend properties, and provides innovative solutions. In addition, the market’s overreaction to a possible recession has left the stock oversold at a relative strength (RSI) of a mere 30, suggesting that a lucrative entry point has presented itself.

