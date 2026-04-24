Intel Stock Hits All-Time Highs: Is the Turnaround Priced In?

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) opened sharply higher following Thursday night’s earnings report, with an immediate jump of greater than 20%. The stock is not only extending its recent rally but has also broken above its previous all-time high, last seen during the peak of the dot-com era in 2000.

That’s a remarkable turnaround for a stock that was on its knees last summer. Intel has now gained more than 60% in less than a month and is up over 100% year to date. For a company that had spent the past few years struggling to regain relevance in the semiconductor space, this kind of move represents a dramatic shift in both sentiment and expectations.

However, the big question now is whether the results actually justify that move, or whether the stock has run too far, too fast. Let’s jump into it.

Intel Just Delivered What Bulls Have Been Waiting For

First off, there’s no denying that this was a strong quarter. Intel delivered the kind of results investors had been hoping to see for a long time, with clear signs that demand is improving and that the company’s strategic pivot is gaining traction.

A big part of that strength is tied to artificial intelligence (AI). While Intel isn’t exactly leading the AI race like some of its peers, it is increasingly benefiting from the broader ecosystem. Demand for processors tied to AI workloads, particularly in enterprise and data center environments, is picking up, and Intel is positioning itself to capture that second wave of growth.

Just as importantly, execution is improving. Cost discipline is becoming more evident, margins are stabilizing, and the company appears to be regaining some of the operational credibility it had lost in previous years. This is what gives the turnaround story its legitimacy. Put another way, it was the kind of quarter that completely validates the bull case.

The Turnaround Is Real, But Not Complete

That said, while all that progress is undoubtedly exciting, it’s important not to overstate how much work Intel still has to do. For example, the company is still in the middle of a complex transition, particularly in its foundry business. That segment continues to require significant investment and is not yet delivering returns that fully justify the long-term strategy.

At the same time, Intel is still playing catch-up in certain areas of the AI race, where competitors have built stronger positions. That doesn’t mean all the current optimism isn’t deserved, but it does mean there’s still execution risk for investors to be mindful of.

They’re being asked to believe not only that Intel can continue to improve, but that it can sustain that improvement over multiple quarters and across multiple business lines. The likelihood of the company doing that is clearly better than it was a year ago, but it’s not guaranteed.

The Problem Is the Stock Has Already Reacted

This is where the tension comes in. Intel may have delivered the quarter that bulls were waiting for, but the stock has already jumped as if the turnaround is complete. A 100% rally and new all-time highs for the first time in more than two decades suggest that a substantial amount of optimism is already priced in.

From a technical perspective alone, the setup is stretched. The stock’s relative strength index (RSI) was already in overbought territory coming into the report, so it will be interesting to see where it lands now in the aftermath.

That’s not to say the rally is over, as stocks undergoing a complete re-rating like this can stay overbought for much longer than many expect. However, it does mean that the easy part of the move is likely behind it. Investors chasing the stock at these levels need to be mindful that a period of profit-taking is likely at some point.

A Setup That Favors Patience Over Chasing

Still, Intel has done what it needed to do. It delivered a strong quarter, reinforced its strategic direction, and regained investor confidence. Those are not small achievements, particularly given where the company was just a year ago.

However, the stock has moved in lockstep with those improvements, and arguably ahead of them. That creates a different kind of opportunity. For investors who have already been positioned, this is a moment to recognize the strength of the move. For those looking to enter, the better opportunity may not be chasing the current breakout but waiting for the next pullback.

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