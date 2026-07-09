Intel Stock Has Crashed 21% in a Week. Here's What Actually Broke the Rally.

Key Points

Intel has fallen about 21% over the past week, giving back part of a huge 2026 run.

Reports that its 18A manufacturing process may not reach profitable yields until late 2026 or 2027 hit the stock hardest.

AMD passed Intel in data-center revenue in the most recent reported quarter.

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For most of 2026, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was the comeback story of the chip sector. The stock had more than tripled on the belief that its new 18A manufacturing process would finally put the company back on the leading edge. Then, over the past week, the rally came apart.

Intel shares have tumbled about 21% in a week, trading at about $110 as of this writing. That is a jarring reversal for one of the market's best performers this year.

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So what actually broke the rally? Three separate pressures landed at nearly the same time. Here's a look at each -- and which one should matter most to investors.

The 18A payoff got pushed out

Intel's whole 2026 run rested on one idea: that 18A, its most advanced process, would ramp this year and pull the money-losing foundry business toward profitability.

Reports over the past week complicated that story. According to industry reports, 18A yields (the share of chips that come off the line usable) may not reach profitable levels until late 2026 or 2027 -- later than bulls had assumed.

That timing matters because Intel is still losing money in manufacturing. In the first quarter of 2026, Intel foundry generated less than $200 million in external customer revenue and posted a steep operating loss. The longer 18A takes to yield well, the longer investors wait for the payoff on a stock that had already priced success in.

Yields aren't a minor detail, either. Every chip that comes off the line unusable is wasted wafer cost, so weak yields squeeze Intel's revenue and its margins at the same time.

This is the pressure that should worry shareholders most. The other two are about competition and mood. This one goes to the heart of why the stock ran in the first place.

AMD passed it in the data center

In the first quarter of 2026, AMD out-earned Intel in the data center.

In the first quarter of 2026, AMD's data-center segment generated $5.8 billion in revenue, up 57% year over year. Intel's own data-center business brought in $5.1 billion, up a respectable 22%. The crossover stings, because data-center chips have been Intel's stronghold for decades.

There is some nuance worth noting. AMD's segment includes its Instinct artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators, not just server processors, so part of that lead is a graphics-chip story. Specifically for server processors, Intel still ships about two-thirds of the units. But it now collects only a little more than half the revenue, because AMD keeps winning the higher-priced chips.

Either way, the direction is clear: Intel's grip on its most profitable market is loosening.

A sectorwide sell-off did the rest

The final pressure had nothing to do with Intel specifically. A widely read note from a big bank warned of bubble-like conditions in AI stocks, and even a record profit from memory maker Samsung -- read as a sign the memory boom was peaking -- did nothing to lift the mood. Chip stocks sold off across the board.

Intel, already wobbling on its own news, fell harder than most. When sentiment turns against a whole sector, the names with the shakiest stories tend to get hit worst -- and Intel had just handed the market two fresh reasons to worry. The sell-off erased roughly a fifth of the company's market value in a matter of days.

Does the crash change the case?

So has a 21% drop made Intel a bargain? I don't think it's that simple.

Two of the three pressures are arguably just noise. Sector sentiment will swing back eventually, and AMD's data-center lead, while real, was hardly a secret. But the 18A delay is different. It pushes out the single event the bull case was built around, even as the foundry is still burning cash.

And even after the drop, Intel isn't obviously cheap. It's unprofitable on a trailing basis, and its stock still trades at more than 100 times expected earnings over the next 12 months -- a far richer multiple than the broader market, which sits in the low-to-mid 20s.

To be fair, Intel's data-center revenue is still growing, its foundry is slowly signing up outside customers, and 18A may yet ramp on a reasonable timeline. But the stock had been priced for that ramp to materialize this year, and that assumption just took a real hit. Personally, I'd want hard evidence that 18A yields are improving before treating this crash as an opportunity rather than a warning.

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Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.