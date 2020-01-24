Intel Stock, Broadcom Are Rising as the Dow Edges Higher

Reassuring news about manufacturing in Europe and the coronavirus, plus some upbeat earnings reports, lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average early on Friday.

Friday is kicking off with U.S. markets poised to open in the green. Among the factors lifting stocks were healthy manufacturing data from Europe and news that the World Health Organization stopped short of declaring the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 85 points, or 0.3%, as of 8:15 a.m. on the East Coast. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures were up 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Earnings news has been the biggest driver of market moves.

Intel (ticker: INTC) shares climbed 5% in premarket trading after the company reported late Thursday that its cloud-computing sales were up 48% year over year. The chip maker’s full-year 2020 financial forecasts also came in ahead of Wall Street estimates.

Broadcom (AVGO) shares popped 3.7% after the company said on Thursday it secured a multiyear deal with Apple (AAPL) to supply wireless components for the maker of iPhones. The deal is expected to deliver $15 billion in revenue for Broadcom.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) shares dropped 7.1% after reporting Thursday that its net interest margin decreased 6 hundredths of a percentage point from the prior year. Friday, the credit-card company was downgraded by Piper Sandler analysts, who worry that profit margins will diminish as credit costs rise and loan growth slows.

American Express (AXP) shares jumped 2.5% after the company reported financial results that came in higher than expected thanks to high holiday-season spending.

