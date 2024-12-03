News & Insights

Intel split ‘more likely, but not less difficult’ after CEO exit, says BofA

December 03, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

After Intel (INTC) announced the “unexpected” retirement of CEO Pat Gelsinger, BofA said the transition “does not come as a complete surprise” given that Gelsinger’s “IDM 2.0” strategy hasn’t yielded much fruit to date. The firm now sees a greater possibility that Intel considers separating its Products and Foundry arms, which the firm argues “would grant both businesses their much-needed operational and financial independence,” but also highlights that there remain key hurdles to a full separation and that both businesses are undergoing their own strategic, structural, financial, and competitive issues, with “no near term solution in sight.” The CEO change could provide a near-term boost to the stock, adds the firm, but it maintains an Underperform rating and $21 price target on Intel shares.

