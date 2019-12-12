Intel Spends 10%, 20%, Or 30% On SG&A?

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) spent 13% of its money on selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses in 2018. It has been spending less money on SG&A in the recent years. In fact, Intel’s SG&A, when looked at as a percentage of its revenue, has declined from 14% in 2016 to <10% in 2018. This can partly be attributed to divestiture of its security business, and an overall reduction in marketing programs. The biggest expense item for Intel is its cost of goods sold (COGS), which accounted for 53% of total expenses in 2018, followed by research & development (R&D) at 27%. In this note we discuss the key drivers of Intel’s expenses. Look at our interactive dashboard analysis ~ INTC Expenses: How Does Intel Spend Money? ~ for more details.

Intel’s Total Expenses Were $50.2 Billion, With Operating Expenses of $47.5 Billion, $2.3 Billion In Tax Expenses, And $0.4 Billion In Non-Operating Expenses In 2018.

Intel’s Net Income Margin Has Fluctuated In The Recent Years. It Declined In 2017, Due To One Time Provisional Charge Related To Tax Reform. The Sharp Jump In 2018 Can Be Attributed To Lower Tax Rates And Tax Benefit From A Divestiture.

Intel’s Total Expenses Have Increased From $49.1 Billion In 2016 To $50.2 Billion In 2018

What’s behind Trefis? See How it’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

More Trefis Data

Like our charts? Explore example interactive dashboards and create your own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.