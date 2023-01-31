US Markets
Intel slashes employee, exec pay amid PC market downturn

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 31, 2023 — 09:26 pm EST

Written by Stephen Nellis for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O on Wednesday confirmed that it has implemented broad employee pay cuts.

The reductions will range from 5% of base pay for mid-level employees to as much as 25% for Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger, while the company's hourly workforce's pay will not be cut, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Intel spokesperson Addy Burr said the "changes are designed to impact our executive population more significantly and will help support the investments and overall workforce."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
