Intel shortlisting CEO candidates, including former board member, Reuters says

Intel (INTC) has begun shortlisting a “handful” of potential candidates for the CEO role, including former board member Lip-Bu Tan, who left in August after clashing with ousted CEO Pat Gelsinger, Reuters’ Milana Vinn reports. Tan has in recent days been approached by Intel’s board to gauge his interest in taking up the job, according to people familiar with the matter, though the deliberations on CEO succession are at an early stage and Intel has not yet zeroed in on any candidate to replace Gelsinger. Intel’s board is also evaluating other candidates, one of the sources says. The board has formed a search committee for Gelsinger’s successor and is expected to make a final decision on his replacement in the coming weeks, the sources add.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.