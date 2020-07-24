US Markets
INTC

Intel shares dive on apparent manufacturing retreat; rival chip stocks jump

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Shares of Intel slumped and its rivals surged on Friday after the U.S. chipmaker signaled it may give up manufacturing its own components after falling far behind schedule developing its newest technology.

By Noel Randewich

July 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Intel slumped and its rivals surged on Friday after the U.S. chipmaker signaled it may give up manufacturing its own components after falling far behind schedule developing its newest technology.

Intel plunged 15% after CEO Bob Swan told investors on a conference call late on Thursday that Intel's new 7 nanometer chip technology was six months behind schedule and that Intel may pay other manufacturers to produce its chip designs.

Designing and manufacturing its own personal computer and server chips has given Intel a lead over rivals for decades, and a move away from that model would strengthen smaller rival Advanced Micro Devices , which surged 15%.

"This, our 45th Intel earnings call, was the worst we have seen in our career covering the company," Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon wrote in a client note, cutting his Intel rating to "underperform".

"Frankly, none of the numbers matter. In fact investors could have stopped reading the press release after the fourth line on the first page, which indicated Intel delaying their 7nm trajectory with yields running a year behind internal targets," Rasgon wrote.

U.S. shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, jumped 12%. Intel's potential surrender in manufacturing means one less competitor for TSMC, and a potential new customer.

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment makers KLA Corp , Applied Materials and U.S. shares of ASML Holding fell between 2% and 6% on expectations that Intel may build and upgrade fewer factories.

Nvidia climbed 1.1%, bringing its market capitalization to $252 billion and extending its lead as the most valuable U.S. chipmaker after eclipsing Intel earlier this month. Following Friday's plunge, Intel's stock market value was $217 billion. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio) ((noel.randewich@tr.com; (415) 677 2542; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @randewich)) Keywords: USA CHIPS/STOCKS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC AMD KLAC AMAT ASML NVDA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular