Intel says stands by guidance given with earnings

Intel (INTC) executives, quoted by Bloomberg at the UBS tech conference, says the company stands by the financial guidance previously given when the company reported earnings.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on INTC:
- Analysts Revise Their Outlook for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Notable open interest changes for December 4th
- With a Strong Balance Sheet, ASML Stock Could Be Significantly Undervalued
- Marvell price target raised to $125 from $108 at BofA
- China retaliates against U.S. chip restrictions, FT reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.