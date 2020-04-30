Intel Says Its Newest i9 CPU Is "The World's Fastest Gaming Processor"

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), which has been losing market share to rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) for the past three years, is at least giving itself a chance to turn the tide. On Thursday, the tech company introduced its newest central processing units, or CPUs, aimed at gamers seeking top performance from their hardware.

The newest iteration of its Core S-series desktop processors marks the 10th generation of the line, with the most powerful version -- the i9-10900K -- described by the company as "the world's fastest gaming processor." It boasts 10 cores, 20 threads, and is capable of reaching speeds up to 5.3 GHz. At that speed, the processor is able to support graphics quality of up to 187 frames per second, delivering an outstanding gaming experience.

Image source: Getty Images.

It remains to be seen to what extent this latest i9 will help Intel push back against AMD, whose Ryzen processors have been a hit among personal computer owners, with PassMark estimating that Advanced Micro Devices processors account for a little more 33% of all CPUs presently in use. Intel still holds the lead with control of more than 66% of the market, but as recently as 2016 Intel CPUs were installed on more than 82% of actively used computers.

The shifting market share may largely reflect Intel's failure to introduce 7-nanometer processors when AMD did last year, with its Ryzen 3000 series of CPUs that were not only high-performance, but reasonably affordable. The latest i9 still isn't a 7-nm device, and instead relies on 14-nm architecture that theoretically limits a CPU's top speed. Intel, however, appears to have found other ways to extract performance.

10 stocks we like better than Intel

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.