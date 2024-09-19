News & Insights

Intel Says Has No Plans To Divest Its Majority Interest In Mobileye

September 19, 2024 — 11:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Chip giant Intel (INTC) Thursday reported that it has no plans to divest its majorit interest in Mobileye.

"As the majority shareholder in Mobileye (MBLY), Intel has an unwavering focus on value creation and are excited about the future of its business. We currently do not have any plans to divest a majority interest in the company," the company said in a statement.

The company said that by providing Mobileye with separation and autonomy, we have enhanced its ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and accelerate its path to creating even greater value.

The company said it believes in the future of autonomous driving technology and in Mobileye's unique role as a leader in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

