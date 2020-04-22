Intel Reports Earnings Thursday. Here's What To Expect.

It’s a rare event in the current environment, but hopes are running high for Thursday’s earnings report from the chip giant Intel.

There is some logic behind the upbeat tone. For one thing, the memory-chip company Micron Technology (ticker: MU) last month reported better-than-expected results for its February quarter, citing, in particular, strength from both laptops and data-center servers. And Texas Instruments (TXN) this week posted better- than-expected results for the March quarter.

Intel (INTC) will hardly be immune from the effects of the deep recession likely to result from the coronavirus pandemic, and it will be fascinating to see how the company approaches guidance for both the June quarter and the full year. But at least for now, investors are feeling upbeat.

Intel has projected March quarter revenue of $19 billion, with $1.30 a share in non-GAAP profits. For the full year, its forecast is for revenue of $73.5 billion in revenue and $5 a share in non-GAAP profits. The company is projecting a non-GAAP operating margin of 35% for the quarter, and 33% for the full year.

The consensus view among Wall Street analysts is that March quarter revenue will be $18.7 billion, with profits of $1.27 a share. For the June quarter, the consensus calls for $17.9 billion in revenue and EPS of $1.19. The figures for the full year are $72.4 billion and $4.83 a share.

Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland, who has a Neutral rating on Intel shares, wrote in a research note this week that Intel is positioned better than most chip stocks heading into earnings season, given its PC and data-center exposure. Still, he sees some risk that the company’s results could show the effects of both interruptions to the PC supply chain and continued internal supply issues. (The company’s processors have been in short supply for months).

That said, Rolland thinks investors will look past the first quarter and toward the second, which he thinks could benefit from unfilled orders. “We believe supply chain issues and extended lockdowns likely impact Q1, but low expectations for Q2 and unfulfilled demand should help guidance,” he wrote.

Instinet analyst David Wong recently repeated a Buy rating on the shares. He said in a research note that while there is some uncertainty about the quarter, “Intel’s recent processor shortages, and its dominant position in the data center processor market and the PC processor market, may well support Intel’s sales in 2020.”

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh wrote in a recent note looking ahead to earnings in the semiconductor sector that while chip stocks typically reflect broad trends in gross domestic product, the current situation is likely to produce near-term benefits for PC, data-center and storage-component suppliers, in particular, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), and Western Digital (WDC).

“Our supply chain checks continue to indicate strength in PC and data center entering the June quarter,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, Intel stock spiked $3.74, or 6.6%, to $60.10, leaving it up 0.4% for the year to date.

