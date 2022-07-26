Intel Reports After the Close on 7/28 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Intel (NASD: INTC) INTC next earnings date is projected to be 7/28 after the close, with earnings estimates of $0.69/share on $17.92 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Intel earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q1 2022 4/28/2022 0.870 Q4 2021 1/26/2022 1.090 Q3 2021 10/21/2021 1.710 Q2 2021 7/22/2021 1.280 Q1 2021 4/22/2021 1.390

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Intel has options available that expire July 29th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the INTC options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Intel's current dividend yield is 3.73%, with the following Intel Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.