Intel Reports After the Close on 4/25 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

April 17, 2024 — 12:39 pm EDT

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Intel (NASD: INTC) INTC next earnings date is projected to be 4/25 after the close, with earnings estimates of $0.14/share on $12.77 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Intel earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q4 2023 1/25/2024 0.540
Q3 2023 10/26/2023 0.410
Q2 2023 7/27/2023 0.130
Q1 2023 4/27/2023 -0.040
Q4 2022 1/26/2023 0.100

The company has the following long-term earnings per share chart:

And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Intel has options available that expire April 26th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the INTC options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Intel's current dividend yield is 1.38%, with the following Intel Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

