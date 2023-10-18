News & Insights

Intel Reports After the Close on 10/26 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

October 18, 2023 — 12:13 pm EDT

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Intel (NASD: INTC) INTC next earnings date is projected to be 10/26 after the close, with earnings estimates of $0.21/share on $13.49 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Intel earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q2 2023 7/27/2023 0.130
Q1 2023 4/27/2023 -0.040
Q4 2022 1/26/2023 0.100
Q3 2022 10/27/2022 0.590
Q2 2022 7/28/2022 0.290

The company has the following long-term earnings per share chart:

And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Intel has options available that expire October 27th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the INTC options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Intel's current dividend yield is 1.39%, with the following Intel Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

