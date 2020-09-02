US Markets
Intel releases new laptop chips to confront rising rivals

Stephen Nellis
Intel Corp on Wednesday unveiled "Tiger Lake," the 11th generation version of its flagship chip for laptops.

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O on Wednesday unveiled "Tiger Lake," the 11th generation version of its flagship chip for laptops.

The company said the chips use a new manufacturing technique and other tweaks that will make them more powerful at tasks such as using artificial intelligence to reduce background noise during video calls.

The company said it worked with laptop makers including Dell Technologies DELL.Nand Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KSand that there will be 50 different machines from different makers available for the holiday shopping season.

The Tiger Lake processors come as Intel, one of the few chip companies that both designs and makes its own chips, has struggled with manufacturing delays. The company has started to lose market share to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.Othat use outside manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co 2330.TW.

