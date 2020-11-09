INTC

Intel, Qualcomm VCs invest in Israeli mobile tech firm Cellwize

Tova Cohen Reuters
Israel's Cellwize Wireless Technologies, a provider of mobile network automation technology, said on Monday its parent company raised $32 million in a funding round led by Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures LLC.

Verizon Ventures, Samsung Next and existing shareholders also participated in the funding round.

Cellwize said it will use the funds to expand globally, penetrate adjacent markets and enhance the capabilities of its CHIME platform, which has been deployed in 5G network rollouts for tier-1 carriers.

Its platform enables operators to accelerate their 5G deployment by automating key business processes, using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

