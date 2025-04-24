Intel Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Intel Corporation (INTC) Thursday reported first-quarter net loss of $821 million or $0.19 per share, compared to net loss of $437 million or $0.09 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income per share was $580 million or $0.13, compared to $759 million or $0.18 last year.

Net revenues for the quarter were $12.67 billion, down from $12.72 billion last year.

Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects revenue of $11.2 billion to $12.4 billion, and loss per share of $0.32 and adjusted earnings of $0.00.

