Intel Processing its Entry into Advanced Driver Assistance

Semiconductors have been a hot topic for nearly the past year, the supply of which came into concern for several industries after a perfect storm of high demand, labor constraints, and shipping bottlenecks.

While companies like Taiwan Semiconductors (TSM) and Samsung (GB:SMSD) made their shift to 5nm wafers long ago, American Intel Corp. (INTC) has lagged behind.

In response, the large processor firm has made strides to construct several more advanced wafer fabrication sites and has been investing in strategic initiatives in search for organic growth. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Reporting on one of these potentially pivotal initiatives is Tristan Gerra of Robert W. Baird, who broke down a news flash from the Wall Street Journal that Intel intends to publicly float its acquired Mobileye business.

INTC purchased the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) firm for about $15 billion in 2017, and now plans for a $50-billion valuation.

Gerra rated the stock a Buy, and assigned a price target of $60. This target suggests potential 12-month upside of 16.4%.

The bullish five-star analyst added that Mobileye currently accounts for between 60-65% of the global Level 2 ADAS market share, and has a pipeline which includes robotaxis hitting the streets of Tel Aviv and Munich as early as 2022. The company has a strong partnership with LiDAR developer Luminar (LAZR), which is expected to continue at least until 2025.

Despite Intel’s lofty and ambitious long-term roadmap, Gerra remains confident. He went on to write that he believes “Intel will continue to pursue the critical automotive central compute platform,” and that Mobileye's public listing is “incrementally positive” for both INTC and LAZR.

Gerra has one opinion, but a crowd may have another. To debate on INTC’s roadmap and plans for Mobileye, check out our Intel discussion forum.

On TipRanks, INTC has an analyst rating consensus of Hold, based on four Buy, 12 Hold, and seven Sell ratings. The average Intel price target is $53.80, reflecting a possible 12-month upside of 4.3%.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Brock Ladenheim did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.