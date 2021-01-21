US Markets
INTC

Intel probing reports of quarterly earnings hack

Contributors
Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

Intel Corp said on Thursday that it was investigating reports that a graphic in its quarterly earnings statement had been the object of unauthorized access before publication.

Adds statement from Intel

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O said on Thursday that it was investigating reports that a graphic in its quarterly earnings statement had been the object of unauthorized access before publication.

"Once we became aware of these reports, we made the decision to issue our earnings announcement a brief time before the originally scheduled release time," said the U.S. computer chips firm in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Financial Times had cited Intel's chief financial officer as saying financially sensitive information was stolen by a hacker from its corporate website.

CFO George Davis said the leak was the result of an illicit action that had not involved any unintentional disclosure by the company itself, according to the report. (https://on.ft.com/2XZ1KOB)

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Rosalba O'Brien)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular