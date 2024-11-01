News & Insights

Intel price target raised to $26 from $25 at Truist

November 01, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Truist analyst William Stein raised the firm’s price target on Intel (INTC) to $26 from $25 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company delivered a “beat and raise” Q3 result / Q4 guide, though its one-time charges are becoming “more elaborate and confusing” in both the near and longer-term, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist is also cutting its FY25 EPS view on Intel by 28c to $1.12.

