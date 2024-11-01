Intel price target raised to $20 from $17 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt raised the firm’s price target on Intel (INTC) to $20 from $17 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares. The firm views the earnings report as a “mixed bag.” A big part of the upfront cost of Intel’s transition has been paid off, but the year of benefit potential will not be seen until 2026, making 2025 “again transitional in nature,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.