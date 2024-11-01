News & Insights

Intel price target raised to $20 from $17 at Rosenblatt

November 01, 2024 — 07:35 am EDT

Rosenblatt raised the firm’s price target on Intel (INTC) to $20 from $17 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares. The firm views the earnings report as a “mixed bag.” A big part of the upfront cost of Intel’s transition has been paid off, but the year of benefit potential will not be seen until 2026, making 2025 “again transitional in nature,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

