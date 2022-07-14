US Markets
Intel plans price hikes on broad range of chip products - Nikkei

July 14 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O has informed customers that it will raise prices on a majority of its microprocessors and peripheral chip products later this year, citing rising costs, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

