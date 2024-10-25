News & Insights

Stocks

Intel plans to invest over $28B to construction two new chip factories in Ohio

October 25, 2024 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Intel (INTC) said it is planning to invest more than $28B in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio to boost production to meet demand for advanced semiconductors, power a new generation of innovative products from Intel, and serve the needs of foundry customers. Spanning nearly 1,000 acres in New Albany, Licking County, just outside of Columbus, the “mega-site” can accommodate a total of eight chip factories as well as supporting operations and ecosystem partners, the company said. Intel added that the initial phase of the new investment is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs, 7,000 construction jobs, and support “tens of thousands” of additional local long-term jobs across a broad ecosystem of suppliers and partners.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.