Intel Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Intel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,705, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $434,355.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $30.0 for Intel over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intel's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intel's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Intel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.39 $2.35 $2.35 $25.00 $117.2K 49.9K 552 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.57 $0.55 $0.57 $26.00 $71.8K 22.9K 2.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.4 $7.05 $7.12 $20.00 $56.8K 25.3K 0 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.5 $5.3 $5.33 $23.00 $53.8K 7.0K 101 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.7 $30.00 $51.8K 7.3K 140

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Intel's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,158,738, the price of INTC is up 1.43% at $25.41. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

