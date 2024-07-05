Intel Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Intel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $105,882, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $2,205,910.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $36.0 for Intel, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $36.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $13.25 $12.7 $12.95 $20.00 $647.5K 5.9K 0 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $14.15 $13.0 $13.1 $20.00 $262.0K 2.9K 340 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.15 $12.55 $13.05 $20.00 $261.0K 5.9K 500 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $13.3 $12.9 $13.17 $20.00 $184.3K 2.9K 0 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $0.61 $0.59 $0.59 $34.00 $111.6K 1.6K 275

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intel, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Intel's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 4,610,734, the INTC's price is up by 0.85%, now at $31.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intel options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

