Intel nears deal to sell NAND memory unit to South Korea's SK Hynix - WSJ

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O is nearing a deal to sell its NAND memory-chip unit to South Korean chipmakerSK Hynix Inc 000660.KS for nearly $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are discussing a deal that could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said. Intel's shares were up nearly 3%.

NAND flash memory chips are used in portable storage devices like smartphones, tablets and solid-state drives.

Both the companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

