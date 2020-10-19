Intel nears deal to sell NAND memory unit to SK Hynix - WSJ

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O is nearing a deal to sell a memory-chip unit to South Korea's SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS for roughly $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are discussing a deal that could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said.

Both the companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.