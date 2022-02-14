US Markets
INTC

Intel nearing $6 bln deal to buy Tower Semiconductor - WSJ

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Intel Corp is nearing a deal to buy Israeli chip firm Tower Semiconductor for almost $6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, as the U.S. company ramps up spending to boost its manufacturing operations.

Adds background on Intel, share movement

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O is nearing a deal to buy Israeli chip firm Tower Semiconductor TSEM.TA for almost $6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, as the U.S. company ramps up spending to boost its manufacturing operations.

A deal could be unveiled as soon as this week assuming the talks do not fall apart, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Intel and Tower Semiconductor did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

U.S.-listed shares of Tower Semiconductor, which specializes in making analog integrated circuits, soared nearly 53% in extended trading while Intel was down 0.8%.

Intel said last month it would invest up to $100 billion to build potentially the world's largest chip-making complex in Ohio, looking to boost capacity as a global shortage of semiconductors affects everything from smartphones to cars.

The move was part of Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger's strategy to restore Intel's dominance in chip-making and reduce America's reliance on Asian manufacturing hubs, which have a tight hold on the market.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC TSEM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular