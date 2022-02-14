Intel nearing $6 bln deal to buy Tower Semiconductor - WSJ

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O is nearing an almost $6 billion deal to buy Israeli semiconductor firm Tower Semiconductor TSEM.TA, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Intel and Tower Semiconductor did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

