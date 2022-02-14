US Markets
INTC

Intel nearing $6 bln deal to buy Tower Semiconductor - WSJ

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Intel Corp is nearing an almost $6 billion deal to buy Israeli semiconductor firm Tower Semiconductor, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O is nearing an almost $6 billion deal to buy Israeli semiconductor firm Tower Semiconductor TSEM.TA, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Intel and Tower Semiconductor did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC TSEM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular