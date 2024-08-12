Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rolls Out New Voluntary Severance Packages in Ireland

We’ve heard about the Intel (INTC) layoffs already, but a new wrinkle has emerged that might help thin down some of the ranks without having to go right to layoffs, at least not everywhere. New reports say employees in Ireland are being offered impressive new buyout packages for some of the most long-serving employees at the chipmaker. It didn’t go well with shareholders, however, who sent shares down better than 2% in Monday afternoon’s trading.

For staffers at the Leixlip plant, anyone planning to retire may want to do so sooner rather than later, after the latest buyout packages emerged. Essentially, those who agree to walk off the job will receive severance equal to five weeks’ pay for every year of service. That’s in addition to the rate that Ireland requires by law, with two weeks’ pay for every year of service, up to 600 euros per week.

This means that, according to reports, some of Intel’s longest-term employees could be eligible for a severance package valued at around half a million euros. Those who apply, meanwhile, will be notified on September 6 if their separations are approved. Then, on September 30, they will leave Intel’s employ, checks in hand.

More Trouble to Come?

We’ve already seen a lot of trouble for Intel. Competition is intensifying and Intel is losing market share in markets it considered strongholds. Now, there are even questions about how industrial policy in the United States itself is poised to hurt Intel down the line.

A recent company memo from CEO Pat Gelsinger revealed that sales at Intel might have been $24 billion higher than they were just in 2020, but Intel’s headcount was also 10% higher than it was back then. Apparently, that extra 10% ate the bottom out of that $24 billion, somehow. In addition, Morningstar analyst Brian Colello declared that “even though Intel is doing the proper work to focus on leading-edge chip manufacturing, it appears that many of its customers in various end markets might be leaving Intel behind.”

Is Intel a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on INTC stock based on one Buy, 25 Holds, and five Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 45.03% loss in its share price over the past year, the average INTC price target of $27.82 per share implies 44.15% upside potential.

