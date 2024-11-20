Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Names New AI Chip Line "Jaguar Shores"

Intel (INTC) lives and dies by its chips, and today featured a whole range of news on that front.

First, Intel put a name to its new line of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, dubbing them “Jaguar Shores.” The Jaguar Shores name first got a bit of a soft reveal at a recent conference when Intel’s Habana Labs division offered up a presentation about its Gaudi chips. The Jaguar Shores line will take over for the Falcon Shores line when it comes out next year.

This is the first time that the name Jaguar Shores has been publicly revealed, and it provides some insight into a chip line that has often been played close to the vest. Back in August 2023, Intel teased a Falcon Shores 2, but that was not set for arrival until 2026. But with Intel on the ropes financially, and some signs emerging suggesting its foundry ambitions are not what they once were, the Falcon Shores 2 line may not come to market.

Processor Price Drops

The Battlemage graphics processor has proven a bit contentious, but the third-generation graphics processors are in line to emerge, even before the second-generation chips can come out. It also suggests that the chips that were set to follow–the Alchemist, the Celestial and the Druid–are also set to follow.

Finally, for those concerned about Intel’s gaming chops, there is an attractive sale coming. The Intel Core i7-12700KF gaming processor got a price drop to $164. Normally, these sell for $199 each, but this high-end piece will be available at a discount. With the holidays coming, that may spark some interest among gamers, or people who shop for them.

Is Intel a Buy, Hold or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on INTC stock based on one Buy, 22 Holds, and seven Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 45.08% loss in its share price over the past year, the average INTC price target of $24.43 per share implies 2.95% upside potential.

