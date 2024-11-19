Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) MSI Claw 8 AI+ Might Arrive Soon

Is it too early to start looking forward to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES)? While it is normally home to a host of electronics advancements, this time, it will have something special from chip stock Intel (INTC).

A new report says that the MSI Claw 8 AI+ was likely to get an official unveiling at the 2025 CES event in January. The system, a co-production between MSI and Intel, got something of a reveal during the June 2024 Computex event, before making another appearance at the Berlin IFA show.

But the latest reports came directly from CES, as early publications revealed that CES is calling the Claw 8 an “honoree” at the show. Along with that, CES refers to the Claw 8 as “…the worlds first and only handheld to feature Intel’s new Lunar Lake CPU with 2nd Gen ARC Graphics.”

More About the Battlemage

Separately, a report suggested that the Battlemage graphics processor could be closer to a reveal than even previous reports thought. The report noted that Battlemage boxes are showing up in shipping manifests. This suggests that the processors not only exist but they are getting ready to move out. And if that is the case, a December reveal seems even more likely.

Additionally, one of Intel’s chief rivals, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) took 33.9% of server chip revenues for the year. That puts its Zen 5 processors, along with the EPYC chipset, in a solid position overall. But AMD also managed to pull some wins with desktop processors, landing 28.7% of that market as well.

Is Intel Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on INTC stock based on one Buy, 22 Holds and seven Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 45.24% loss in its share price over the past year, the average INTC price target of $24.43 per share implies 1.03% upside potential.

See more INTC analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.