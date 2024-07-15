Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Bolsters Benefits, Investors Applaud

Getting child care for working families can be a challenge, but it’s a challenge Intel (INTC) is out to meet head-on. It’s recently stepped up childcare benefits for employees, and that’s a move investors could get behind. Intel shares were up fractionally in Monday afternoon’s trading.

In fact, childcare benefits at Intel are poised to double, reports note, though Intel was keeping quiet about some of the specifics. Like what the benefits would look like or the calculus involved in getting to the concept of “double.” However, more details were set to emerge later this year, which also implies that those benefits aren’t going to hit right away.

Still, Intel believes it’s on to something with this plan, as it’s out to become a new standard for Oregon companies. Considering that Oregon’s having a bit of trouble getting workers, according to some reports, Intel’s move to improve child care offerings might be exactly what it needs to ensure its foundry ambitions are realized.

Unexpected Chip News

Meanwhile, there’s some good news elsewhere in the stacks. New word suggests that the Arrow Lake lineup may not actually be late. In fact, the Arrow Lake lineup will hit shelves in October as opposed to December. That will give Intel a shot at holiday sales.

And, while Intel may no longer be involved in the Next Unit of Computing PC market, or NUC, there’s good news here too as Intel basically handed off that business line to Asus, who will be using Intel processors therein. Asus just showed off the ROG (Republic of Gamers) NUC 970 and NUC 760. Packed with high-end hardware—and some hefty price tags—the NUC market may have a new win coming up.

Is Intel a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on INTC stock based on three Buys, 24 Holds, and three Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 2.04% rally in its share price over the past year, the average INTC price target of $38.02 per share implies 10.23% upside potential.

