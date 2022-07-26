Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Intel's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Intel had US$37.2b in debt in April 2022; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$38.7b in cash, leading to a US$1.45b net cash position.

NasdaqGS:INTC Debt to Equity History July 26th 2022

A Look At Intel's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Intel had liabilities of US$29.3b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$43.9b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$38.7b as well as receivables valued at US$7.86b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$26.7b.

Of course, Intel has a titanic market capitalization of US$160.3b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Intel also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

On the other hand, Intel's EBIT dived 15%, over the last year. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Intel can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Intel may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Intel recorded free cash flow worth 70% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

Although Intel's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$1.45b. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$9.8b, being 70% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Intel's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Intel you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

