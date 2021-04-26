Intel, Microsoft Beef Up Customers’ Cryptojacking Defenses

Microsoft and Intel are working together to more quickly and effectively identify and remediate cryptojacking threats for users, Intel said Monday.

Cryptojacking is the illegal use of another person or entity’s computer to mine cryptocurrency, often deployed through malware or compromised websites.

Intel’s new technology aims to more accurately detect malware regardless of the malicious code’s obfuscation techniques.

“This is a true inflection point for the security industry,” Intel’s Michael Nordquist said in a statement. “The scale of this CPU-based threat detection rollout across customer systems is unmatched and helps close gaps in corporate defenses.”

Microsoft cited research findings that coin-mining malware attacks increased 53% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter.

Other research suggests cryptojacking has declined as crypto prices have surged in 2021.

