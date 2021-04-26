Cryptocurrencies

Intel, Microsoft Beef Up Customers' Cryptojacking Defenses

Microsoft and Intel are working together to more quickly and effectively identify and remediate cryptojacking threats for users, Intel said Monday.

  • Cryptojacking is the illegal use of another person or entity’s computer to mine cryptocurrency,  often deployed through malware or compromised websites.
  • Intel’s new technology aims to more accurately detect malware regardless of the malicious code’s obfuscation techniques.
  • “This is a true inflection point for the security industry,” Intel’s Michael Nordquist said in a statement. “The scale of this CPU-based threat detection rollout across customer systems is unmatched and helps close gaps in corporate defenses.”
  • Microsoft cited research findings that coin-mining malware attacks increased 53% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter.
  • Other research suggests cryptojacking has declined as crypto prices have surged in 2021.

