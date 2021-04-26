Intel, Microsoft Beef Up Customers’ Cryptojacking Defenses
Microsoft and Intel are working together to more quickly and effectively identify and remediate cryptojacking threats for users, Intel said Monday.
- Cryptojacking is the illegal use of another person or entity’s computer to mine cryptocurrency, often deployed through malware or compromised websites.
- Intel’s new technology aims to more accurately detect malware regardless of the malicious code’s obfuscation techniques.
- “This is a true inflection point for the security industry,” Intel’s Michael Nordquist said in a statement. “The scale of this CPU-based threat detection rollout across customer systems is unmatched and helps close gaps in corporate defenses.”
- Microsoft cited research findings that coin-mining malware attacks increased 53% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter.
- Other research suggests cryptojacking has declined as crypto prices have surged in 2021.
Related Stories
- A Year After Coronavirus Meltdown, Few Investors See Risk of Deflation: Deutsche Bank
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Bounces to $54K as Ether Fees Drop Below Average in Past Week
- Tesla Sold Bitcoin in Q1 for Proceeds of $272M
- Ant Group Shares Exclusive Database Tech to Grow China’s E-Yuan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.