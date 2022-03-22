Intel, Micron CEOs to make case for U.S. semiconductor subsides -- testimony

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Intel INTC.O and Micron MU.O will make the case Wednesday for U.S. government subsidies to boost semiconductor manufacturing before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee.

Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger will tell the committee "there is an urgent need for the federal government to incentivize more private sector investment in the United States to enable a resilient and innovative semiconductor ecosystem," testimony viewed by Reuters says.

Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra says in his written testimony that approving $52 billion for chips "will kick start investment in workforce development, R&D, innovation, and expansion of manufacturing in the near term."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

