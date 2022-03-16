Intel, Micron CEOs set to testify at Senate semiconductor chips hearing -source

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Intel INTC.O and Micron MU.O are set to testify on March 23 before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on boosting semiconductor manufacturing and competitiveness, a source told Reuters.

Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell plans to announce the hearing on developing next generation technology that will also include the chief executive of truckmaker Paccar Inc PCAR.O.

The hearing plans to look at vulnerabilities in semiconductor supply chains and the impact of $52 billion in proposed U.S. subsidies for chip manufacturing and research.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

