Intel loses Texas patent trial, ordered to pay $2.18 bln in damages

Changes sourcing; Adds share price

March 2 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp INTC.O was ordered to pay $2.18 billon by a federal jury after losing a patent-infringement trial in Texas on Tuesday.

Intel infringed two patents related to chip-making owned by VLSI Technology LLC the jury ruled.

The jury found $1.5 billion for all damages caused to VLSI on infringement of the first patent and $675 million for the infringement of the other.

"Intel strongly disagrees with today's jury verdict. We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail," the Santa Clara, California-based company said.

Intel's shares closed down 2.6% at $61.24.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.