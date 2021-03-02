US Markets
INTC

Intel loses Texas patent trial, ordered to pay $2.18 bln in damages

Contributors
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Chipmaker Intel Corp was ordered to pay $2.18 billon by a federal jury after losing a patent-infringement trial in Texas on Tuesday.

Changes sourcing; Adds share price

March 2 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp INTC.O was ordered to pay $2.18 billon by a federal jury after losing a patent-infringement trial in Texas on Tuesday.

Intel infringed two patents related to chip-making owned by VLSI Technology LLC the jury ruled.

The jury found $1.5 billion for all damages caused to VLSI on infringement of the first patent and $675 million for the infringement of the other.

"Intel strongly disagrees with today's jury verdict. We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail," the Santa Clara, California-based company said.

Intel's shares closed down 2.6% at $61.24.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters