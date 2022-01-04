Intel launches graphics chips for gamers in effort to take on Nvidia

By Stephen Nellis

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.O on Tuesday said that it has started shipping new graphics chips aimed at PC gamers, a growing segment that has long eluded the chipmaker and is dominated by larger rival Nvidia Corp NVDA.O.

Intel's Arc graphics chips help video games and other content look more realistic. The chips are Intel's first effort in many years in the market and will take on leader Nvidia, which had graphics chips sales of $9.8 billion in its most recent fiscal year, a 29% increase.

At the Consumer Electronics Show on Tuesday, Intel said that it has reached deals with PC makers to offer the chips in 50 different models. Among the PC makers offering the chips will be Dell Technologies DELL.N, Lenovo Group Ltd 0992.HK and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nvidia said that its latest graphics chip for gamers has been adopted in 160 models from PC makers.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.