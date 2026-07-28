Intel Just Broke a 15-Year-Old Company Record. Is the Comeback for Real?

Key Points

The stock still sold off after a record-setting quarter.

Intel's stock still has a lot of success built into it.

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Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been a monster stock so far in 2026. It has risen by around 150%, but it's still well below its peak. Intel's stock has plummeted around 35% from its all-time high, set just a few weeks ago at the end of June.

Since then, Intel has reported some incredible figures, including one that broke a nearly 15-year-old record. That points to an imminent turnaround and could justify some of Intel's incredible performance over the past year.

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Investors are likely taking gains

Intel is a true turnaround story. Last year, rumors were swirling about its semiconductor foundry business being shut down due to a lack of clients. However, thanks to an investment from the U.S. government and Nvidia, that hasn't happened, and Intel appears to be turning the corner.

This was confirmed by a stellar Q2 earnings report in which Intel delivered 25% revenue growth -- its best since 2011. That's a clear sign that Intel could finally be turning the corner, and a closer look reveals that its foundry business grew at 31%.

That's exactly what investors were looking for, but it will take several quarters before the market declares Intel's turnaround complete. Intel's stock is still highly valued, and it will take a few years to return to a reasonable valuation.

At 60 times forward earnings and 46 times next year's earnings, the stock price has accounted for nearly all of Intel's short-term success. As a result, investors are likely taking some gains off the table amid the current sell-off. There's nothing wrong with that, as Intel's stock has been a monster winner over the year since the investment from the U.S. government and Nvidia was announced.

But does that mean now is the time to buy the dip? I don't think so.

There is currently negative sentiment surrounding the AI build-out. That may flip after big tech earnings conclude, but with the market worried about an AI overbuild, I don't see this sentiment ending anytime soon, and it could lead to a further sell-off in Intel's stock.

Intel just delivered the biggest news for investors in over a decade, reporting rapid growth, and the stock still sold off. That should tell you a lot about the sentiment behind Intel's stock, and I think smart investors are staying patient until the sell-off stabilizes.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.