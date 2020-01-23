Intel, Intuitive, Skyworks All Beat Earnings

After another record close for the Nasdaq Thursday, Intel Corp. INTC reported Q4 earnings results that is keeping the party going into after-hours trading. Earnings of $1.52 per share easily surpassed the $1.24 in the Zacks consensus, with $20.2 billion in top-line sales outpacing the $19.2 billion expected. These figures were led by a notable positive surprise in its Data Center Group (DCG), which brought in $7.2 billion in the quarter.



Guidance for Q1 and full-year 2020 were up as well, helping shares boost as much as 6% on the earnings release. Intel stock has come down a bit since, but remains at strong levels. The company had been running hotter going into the earnings numbers, but had not seen the extravagant multiples of some of its Big Tech brethren. Intel has not missed an earnings consensus since Q4 2013, exactly 6 years ago.



Intuitive Surgical ISRG, a zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company, also put up better-than-expected numbers in its fiscal Q1 2020 report Thursday afternoon: $3.48 per share represent gains of 22% year over year and above the #3.26 expected, on $1.05 billion in sales which was down from the $1.23 billion we had been looking for. Shares are trading down in the late session by more than 1.5% on the mixed results.



Skyworks Solutions SWKS also reported earnings (fiscal Q1) after Thursday's close, posting a 3-cent beat to $1.68 per share, on a big swing upward in sales -- $896 million versus $880 million expected. Its reported $398 million in cash flow operations helped buoy the stock. Next quarter guidance was raised, as well: $1.46 per share on the bottom line and a range of $800-820 million on the top. Shares had trickled downward in the late hours, after a +2.63% day on the Nasdaq during regular trading.



