Intel (INTC) to Invest in Europe's Semiconductor Ecosystem

Intel Corporation INTC has announced plans to invest €80 billion in the European Union over the next decade along the semiconductor value chain. That includes research and development (R&D), manufacturing and packaging technologies.



The company plans to invest an initial €17 billion in semiconductor fab mega-site in Germany, create a new R&D and design hub in France, and invest in R&D, manufacturing and foundry services in Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain.



Intel intends to bring its most advanced technology to Europe, creating a next-generation European chip ecosystem while addressing the need for a resilient supply chain.



The initiative will boost Europe’s R&D innovation and bring leading-edge manufacturing to the region for the benefit of Intel’s customers and partners around the world.



The investment program is centered around balancing the global semiconductor supply chain with a major expansion of Intel’s production capacities in Europe.



In the initial phase, Intel plans to develop two semiconductor fabs in Magdeburg, Germany, the capital of Saxony-Anhalt. Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2023, and production is planned for 2027.



The new fabs are likely to deliver chips using Intel’s Angstrom-era transistor technologies, serving the needs of both foundry customers and Intel for Europe and globally as part of the company’s IDM (integrated device manufacturer) 2.0 strategy.



Intel’s investment plans will likely accelerate chip design capabilities, boost the European material and equipment supplier industry.



Intel benefits from the increasing demand in the Data Center Group, with strong server recovery in enterprise and government.



The stock has lost 31.9% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 19%.



INTC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



