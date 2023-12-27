Intel (INTC) to Expand Chip Manufacturing Facility in Israel

Intel Corporation INTC has inked an agreement with the federal government of Israel to invest $25 billion to expand its chip manufacturing facility in the Middle Eastern country. The investment, dubbed the biggest of its kind in Israel’s history, is likely to generate significant employment opportunities and foster the economic development of the region.



The strategic decision assumes significance as the investment comes at a time when the country is ravished by the ongoing conflicts with Hamas – a Palestinian Sunni Islamist political and military organization governing the Gaza Strip of the Palestinian territories, which are occupied by Israel under international law.



Undeterred by the geopolitical conflicts, Intel intends to expand its existing chipmaking factory at Kiryat Gat — about 16 miles northeast of Gaza. The company expects the expanded manufacturing capacity to equip it better to regain its leading market position within the semiconductor industry and improve its supply chain mechanism in the region amid the prevailing unrest.



The company expects the new production facility to open in 2028 and operate through 2035. The government will provide a grant of $3.2 billion for the expansion of the Kiryat Gat plant, spread over several years. Including Kiryat Gat, Intel has four development and production sites in Israel, employing about 11,700 people and investing more than $50 billion in the country over the last five decades.



Intel is strategically investing to expand its manufacturing capacity to accelerate its IDM 2.0 (Integrated Device Manufacturing) strategy. Earlier this year, the company invested more than 30 billion euros to expand its upcoming semiconductor manufacturing facility in Germany. Dubbed “Silicon Junction,” it involves the construction of two new processor factories in Magdeburg, Germany.



Intel also announced that it will develop a state-of-the-art semiconductor assembly and test facility near Wroclaw, Poland, at an anticipated investment of about $4.6 billion to cater to the increased demand for advanced semiconductor solutions. It is likely to work in unison with its existing wafer fabrication facility in Leixlip, Ireland, and its planned wafer fabrication facilities in Magdeburg to help create a first-of-its-kind end-to-end leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing value chain in Europe.



In a concerted effort to regain its mojo, Intel has launched AI chips for data centers and PCs. This marks one of the largest architectural shifts for the company in 40 years. The strategic decision is primarily aimed at gaining a firmer footing in the expansive AI sector, spanning cloud and enterprise servers to networks, volume clients and ubiquitous edge environments, in tune with the evolving market dynamics. The company also remains on track with its 5N4Y (five nodes in four years) program in order to regain transistor performance and power performance leadership by 2025.



The stock has gained 97.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 151.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

