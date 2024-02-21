Intel (INTC) to Augment Portfolio With Expanded Partnership

Intel Corporation INTC recently reinforced its existing partnership with Cadence by inking a multi-year agreement with the latter. Per the agreement, Intel Foundry Services (“IFS”) and Cadence will come together to design a range of customized Intellectual Property (IP), optimized design flows and techniques for Intel's advanced RibbonFET processes on Intel 18A and beyond.



Headquartered in California, Cadence is an electronic design automation (EDA) company that provides software, hardware and services to facilitate the design and verification of electronic systems and semiconductor devices. Cadence offers a range of IP blocks that can be incorporated into semiconductor designs. The company often collaborates with semiconductor manufacturers, foundries and other technology companies to ensure compatibility and optimization of its tools with the latest technologies.



IFS and Cadence aim to offer their customers a chance to expedite top-notch system-on-chips project schedules on process nodes from Intel 18A and beyond. The collaboration is likely to optimize performance, power, area, bandwidth and latency for demanding AI, HPC and premium mobile applications while advancing Intel’s Integrated Device Manufacturing (IDM) 2.0 strategy. With the adoption of RibbonFET gate-all-around transistors and PowerVia backside power delivery, IFS is likely to offer more choices to customers and simultaneously fuel the growth of the IP ecosystem.



In order to capitalize on the fast-growing market segments such as artificial intelligence/machine learning, high-performance computing and premium mobile computing, Cadence, with its leading-edge implementations of extraordinary standards like advanced memory protocols, PCI Express, UCI Express and others, is likely to enable customers to achieve best in class designs that accelerate their time to market in IFS’ most advanced silicon technologies and 3D-IC packaging capabilities.



The goal of Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy is to develop a top-tier foundry business featuring an additional portfolio of essential design tools, flows and interface IP available for foundry customers. The agreement further solidifies IFS’ offerings.



The strategic alliance is expected to strengthen Intel's competitiveness in the foundry space. The partnership is likely to align with industry standards to ensure compatibility and interoperability between different tools and technologies used in the semiconductor design ecosystem.



The stock has gained 70.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 162.3%.



Intel carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.4% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is a key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in New York, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises at disruptive prices.



It boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well-equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, it is committed to reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community.



Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.4% and has surged 75.3% in the past year. A well-established global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are key growth drivers for InterDigital. The addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its already strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions is likely to drive considerable value, given the massive size of the market it offers licensing technologies to.





